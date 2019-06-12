Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Upgraded at Stephens

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RDFN. BidaskClub upgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Redfin from $20.50 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $17.79 on Monday. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Nagel sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $292,259.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,740.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $51,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,214 shares of company stock worth $1,245,418 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Redfin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Redfin by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Redfin by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

