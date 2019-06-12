REBL (REBL) Hits Market Capitalization of $692,866.00

REBL (CURRENCY:REBL) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. REBL has a market capitalization of $692,866.00 and $17.00 worth of REBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, REBL has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One REBL token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00422584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.30 or 0.02333655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012332 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00158886 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000832 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About REBL

REBL was first traded on November 4th, 2017. REBL’s total supply is 326,480,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,671,673 tokens. The Reddit community for REBL is /r/RebelliousCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . REBL’s official Twitter account is @RebelliousCoin . The official website for REBL is www.rebellious.io

REBL Token Trading

REBL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REBL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REBL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

