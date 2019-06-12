RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded RCI Hospitality from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $34.84. The company has a market cap of $160.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,518,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 18.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 21.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

