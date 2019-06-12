Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,617 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 248,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 171,710 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 199,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 15,697 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 40,724 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Shares of ARDC stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $15.16. 8,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,125. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $16.42.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-sells-2617-shares-of-ares-dynamic-credit-allocation-fund-inc-nyseardc.html.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.