Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Evertec by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 33,045 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Evertec by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Evertec in the fourth quarter worth $3,373,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Evertec by 421.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 115,419 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Evertec by 1,031.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

EVTC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,436. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.75. Evertec Inc has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $118.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.82 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 61.11% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evertec Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Evertec’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In related news, General Counsel Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $371,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 73,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,843.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 27,940 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $821,715.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,312.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Evertec Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

