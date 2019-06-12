Raymond James & Associates Has $2.13 Million Stake in Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 17.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 26,395 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Control4 were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Control4 by 62.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Control4 by 40.8% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 242,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 70,321 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Control4 by 62.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Control4 by 2.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Control4 by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Control4 alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CTRL. BidaskClub raised shares of Control4 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Capital cut shares of Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cowen cut shares of Control4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Control4 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

CTRL stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,523. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Control4 Corp has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $633.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Control4 had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $60.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Control4 Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Born sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $84,394.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,867 shares in the company, valued at $422,375.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phil Molyneux sold 23,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $554,898.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,317.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,944 shares of company stock valued at $662,924. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/raymond-james-associates-has-2-13-million-stake-in-control4-corp-nasdaqctrl.html.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Control4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Control4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.