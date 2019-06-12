Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Decreased by Raymond James (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2019 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.12.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $90.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $95.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3982 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.