Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Lifted by SunTrust Banks

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.02 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boston Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.51 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.71.

BXP opened at $133.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $107.84 and a twelve month high of $140.35.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.16 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 32,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 76,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 43,637 shares during the period. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $553,862.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $752,263.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,941.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

