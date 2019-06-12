Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) Issued By Raymond James

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a research note issued on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.37). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARE. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.38.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$18.78 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$14.75 and a one year high of C$19.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$650.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$468.58 million.

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

