ProVise Management Group LLC Has $658,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,008,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,330,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,246,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,129,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $21,133,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.80. 623,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,907,096. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $125.81 and a twelve month high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

