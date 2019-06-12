Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Canaccord Genuity

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 595 ($7.77). Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PFG. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “under review” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 637.57 ($8.33).

LON PFG traded down GBX 33.10 ($0.43) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 467.30 ($6.11). 773,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of GBX 435.70 ($5.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 716 ($9.36).

In other Provident Financial news, insider Patrick J. R. Snowball acquired 96,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £499,750.86 ($653,013.01). Also, insider Paul Hewitt acquired 9,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 527 ($6.89) per share, with a total value of £50,001.76 ($65,336.16).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

