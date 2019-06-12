Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Position Trimmed by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.0% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 60,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,880,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,216,000 after buying an additional 205,652 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 826,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,497,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 35,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $75.00 to $78.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Prologis from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

In other Prologis news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 16,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $1,153,999.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 30,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $2,300,631.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,286.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $78.89. 63,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,071. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $78.89.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $696.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.21 million. Prologis had a net margin of 56.56% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

