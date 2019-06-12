Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 384,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,440 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $40,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8,821.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,327,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,814 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other Dollar Tree news, COO Michael A. Witynski sold 6,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $711,928.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,923.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.98 per share, with a total value of $99,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,977.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,707 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLTR stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.27. The stock had a trading volume of 528,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,200. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $78.78 and a one year high of $111.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.07 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.72.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/principal-financial-group-inc-increases-stake-in-dollar-tree-inc-nasdaqdltr.html.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.