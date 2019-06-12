Primas Hits Market Cap of $4.58 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Primas has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas token can now be bought for approximately $0.0870 or 0.00001071 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, OKEx, Gate.io and LBank. During the last week, Primas has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00418966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.48 or 0.02328915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012355 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000401 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00157174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000832 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

Primas’ launch date was August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BCEX, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

