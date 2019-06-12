Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $137.80

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 137.80 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 137.62 ($1.80), with a volume of 226804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.40 ($1.78).
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHP. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research report on Monday, March 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.02.
About Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)
Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.
