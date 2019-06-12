Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $137.80

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 137.80 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 137.62 ($1.80), with a volume of 226804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.40 ($1.78).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHP. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.02.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/primary-health-properties-lonphp-reaches-new-52-week-high-at-137-80.html.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

About Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.