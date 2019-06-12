Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) and Natus Medical (OTCMKTS:BABY) Financial Comparison

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) and Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Precision Optics and Natus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Natus Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Natus Medical has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.46%. Given Natus Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Natus Medical is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Precision Optics and Natus Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $4.04 million 3.49 -$350,000.00 N/A N/A Natus Medical $530.89 million 1.57 -$22.93 million $1.42 17.31

Precision Optics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natus Medical.

Volatility and Risk

Precision Optics has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natus Medical has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and Natus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -8.31% -2.05% -1.01% Natus Medical -8.62% 10.75% 6.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Natus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Natus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Natus Medical beats Precision Optics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. It also provides components and assemblies, which are designed for industrial and military use. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers through medical device companies. Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. has collaboration with OmniVision Technologies, Inc. to develop optical solutions based on an image sensor integrated with its lenses. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. The company also provides computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. In addition, it offers electroencephalography, long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, and intra-operative monitoring solutions. Further, the company provides hearing screening products; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for/or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; balance and mobility systems to diagnose and assist in treating balance disorders; and thermoregulation products to control the incubators and warmers. Additionally, it offers jaundice management products; brain injury products; NICVIEW, a live streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU); essential products used in the everyday operation of NICU; and eye imaging systems and products used in the advanced science and practice of neonatal and pediatric retinal imaging. The company also provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, audiologists, and governmental agencies. Natus Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

