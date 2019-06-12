Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Popular by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,585,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,239,000 after acquiring an additional 412,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,747,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,514,000 after acquiring an additional 53,989 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,734,000 after acquiring an additional 178,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at $64,758,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,174,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after acquiring an additional 186,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BPOP. BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Popular to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. Popular Inc has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $607.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.70 million. Popular had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 24.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Popular Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

