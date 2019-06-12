PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,214,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 725,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 515,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,829,000 after purchasing an additional 63,286 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 410,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,933,000 after purchasing an additional 25,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 291,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 83,257 shares during the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPAR. BidaskClub downgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $67.75. The stock had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $80.99.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.27 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

