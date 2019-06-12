PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 103.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Data were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of First Data by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,971,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Data by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,303,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,270,000 after acquiring an additional 656,966 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Data by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,997,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869,263 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Data by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,455,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,028,000 after acquiring an additional 413,390 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of First Data by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 9,765,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,141,000 after acquiring an additional 704,684 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Data alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on First Data from $25.64 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded First Data from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.05 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

In related news, EVP John F. Whorley, Jr. sold 38,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $997,460.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,685.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Guy Chiarello sold 203,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $5,264,274.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,324,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,231,474.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,091 shares of company stock worth $12,813,244. 4.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of First Data stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,734,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,752,100. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.00. First Data Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. First Data had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.04%. First Data’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Data Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-raises-holdings-in-first-data-corp-nysefdc.html.

First Data Profile

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.