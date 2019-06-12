Playkey (PKT) Price Hits $0.0528

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $734,593.00 and approximately $29,013.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Playkey has traded up 36.4% against the US dollar. One Playkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Playkey

Playkey’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

