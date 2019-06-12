Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) will report $186.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pivotal Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $187.40 million. Pivotal Software posted sales of $164.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pivotal Software will report full year sales of $760.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $756.50 million to $762.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $893.37 million, with estimates ranging from $878.00 million to $914.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pivotal Software.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pivotal Software from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pivotal Software from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Pivotal Software in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pivotal Software from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.70.

In other news, SVP Edward Hieatt sold 24,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $495,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William Cook sold 45,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $907,362.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 274,794 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,094.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,175,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pivotal Software during the fourth quarter worth about $15,533,000. Cowbird Capital LP bought a new stake in Pivotal Software during the fourth quarter worth about $6,952,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pivotal Software during the fourth quarter worth about $1,466,000. Finally, Timpani Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pivotal Software during the first quarter worth about $1,560,000.

Shares of PVTL stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,970,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,262. Pivotal Software has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

