Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $4.65 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,638 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.89. 1,106,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,351,675. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The company has a market capitalization of $182.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 1,200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $64,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,664,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,585,339.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $193,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,473,750 shares of company stock valued at $133,883,350 over the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

