Pillar Price Reaches $0.0294 on Top Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bancor Network and IDEX. Over the last week, Pillar has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $7.62 million and approximately $4,834.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pillar

Pillar’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

