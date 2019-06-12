Pennant Investors LP Purchases 55,000 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Pennant Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 117.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises approximately 14.4% of Pennant Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pennant Investors LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $35,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after buying an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $391.54. The stock had a trading volume of 24,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,139. The company has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $271.56 and a 1 year high of $397.68.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $383.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.27.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $497,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,174.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/pennant-investors-lp-purchases-55000-shares-of-charter-communications-inc-nasdaqchtr.html.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.