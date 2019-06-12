Patten Group Inc. Buys 216 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,616,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,010,000 after acquiring an additional 122,686 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in DXC Technology by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,991,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,902,000 after buying an additional 615,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DXC Technology Co has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $96.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $92,448.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered DXC Technology from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

