Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $12.22 Million Holdings in Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) by 63.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,427 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Andeavor Logistics were worth $12,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 469.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 87,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 71,898 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Andeavor Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 21,638 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Andeavor Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANDX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Andeavor Logistics LP has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $50.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Andeavor Logistics LP will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Andeavor Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 160.31%.

Several research firms have commented on ANDX. ValuEngine raised shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Andeavor Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Andeavor Logistics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Andeavor Logistics Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The company's Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest pipeline system, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

