O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $39,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $422.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.13.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 34,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.48, for a total transaction of $12,766,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,600 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.48, for a total value of $2,102,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,020,330.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,886 shares of company stock valued at $16,149,052 in the last three months. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $381.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $270.97 and a 52-week high of $414.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 333.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/oreilly-automotive-inc-nasdaqorly-shares-bought-by-archford-capital-strategies-llc.html.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.