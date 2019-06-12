OppenheimerFunds Inc. Raises Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $34,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13,803.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,536,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,304 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,529. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a twelve month low of $127.84 and a twelve month high of $153.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

In other news, EVP Alain Neemeh sold 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $542,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “OppenheimerFunds Inc. Raises Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/oppenheimerfunds-inc-raises-position-in-reinsurance-group-of-america-inc-nyserga.html.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.