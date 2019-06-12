OppenheimerFunds Inc. Buys 3,086 Shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Childrens Place were worth $37,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Childrens Place by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Childrens Place by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Childrens Place by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP boosted its position in Childrens Place by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Childrens Place by 5.2% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PLCE traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Childrens Place Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.05 and a fifty-two week high of $160.23.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $412.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.40 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Childrens Place Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

In related news, VP Robert F. Helm sold 227 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $25,149.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 932 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $99,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Childrens Place from $167.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Childrens Place from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Childrens Place from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

