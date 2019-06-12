OmiseGO (OMG) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00024743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Fatbtc, ZB.COM and Radar Relay. Over the last week, OmiseGO has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. OmiseGO has a market cap of $281.23 million and approximately $125.12 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00017426 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005717 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004552 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001237 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001109 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, ZB.COM, Bancor Network, COSS, Cryptopia, Cobinhood, FCoin, Coinrail, CoinExchange, CoinTiger, Braziliex, Binance, TDAX, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bittrex, Radar Relay, BX Thailand, Koinex, CoinEx, ABCC, Coinsuper, Tidex, Kyber Network, IDEX, GOPAX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, Huobi, C2CX, Coinone, DDEX, ChaoEX, IDCM, HitBTC, Liqui, BitBay, Crex24, Independent Reserve, Ethfinex, Livecoin, IDAX, BitForex, DigiFinex, TOPBTC, Neraex, Bithumb, Iquant, B2BX, Zebpay, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OTCBTC, AirSwap, DragonEX, BitMart, CoinBene, BigONE, Coinnest, Exmo, Upbit, Tokenomy, Poloniex, Ovis, Fatbtc, OKEx, Bitbns, Mercatox and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.