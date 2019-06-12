Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.79.
Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $96.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $59.72 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94.
In related news, COO John W. Swygert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $3,961,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,611.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Stasz sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,979 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,617. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 241.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 796.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
