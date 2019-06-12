Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.79.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $96.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $59.72 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John W. Swygert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $3,961,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,611.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Stasz sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,979 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,617. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 241.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 796.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

