OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. FIG Partners restated an outperform rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.25.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OCFC stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.34%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, EVP Joseph R. Iantosca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 57.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.