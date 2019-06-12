Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Stake Lessened by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,828,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $137,882,000 after buying an additional 1,304,980 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,784 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 31,602 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 826,217 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 186,224 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Capital One Financial upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Ifs Securities downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, VP Michael H. Lou sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $241,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 536,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,542.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OAS traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.98. 3,069,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,466,156. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.07. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $575.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.65 million. Oasis Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

