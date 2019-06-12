O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,513,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 389,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 76,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,034,000 after buying an additional 458,999 shares during the period. 26.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 29,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,253. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.69. Bilibili Inc – has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $203.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.60 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

