O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $293,323.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,321.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPT stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Liberty Property Trust has a twelve month low of $39.82 and a twelve month high of $50.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 57.53%. The business had revenue of $156.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

