NY MTG TR INC/SH Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NYMT)

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,006 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,424% compared to the average volume of 66 put options.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays cut shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Nomura started coverage on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NY MTG TR INC/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 7.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 120.54, a quick ratio of 120.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.81. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $6.54.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

