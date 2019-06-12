NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total value of $2,583,486.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,077,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,779,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $150.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $88.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

