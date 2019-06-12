Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years.

JTD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.46. 3,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,885. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $17.91.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

