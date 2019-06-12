NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Boosts Holdings in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in InVitae were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InVitae in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in InVitae in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in InVitae in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in InVitae by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in InVitae by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

NVTA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. 11,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,484. InVitae Corp has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). InVitae had a negative net margin of 81.52% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. The firm had revenue of $40.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVTA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of InVitae from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of InVitae in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of InVitae in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of InVitae from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. InVitae has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

In related news, insider Randal W. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 24,282 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $442,175.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,651 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,217. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

