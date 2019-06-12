Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Liberum Capital raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.50 to $82.52 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

