Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 4,609 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 4,609.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,709 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBTB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,645,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,840. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $41.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $111.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NBTB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Chewens sold 5,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $192,332.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

