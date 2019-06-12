Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $364,000 Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in KB Home by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in KB Home by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in KB Home by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in KB Home by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in KB Home by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

NYSE KBH traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $26.27. 15,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. KB Home has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $28.33.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $811.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.56 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.55%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 489,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $12,412,475.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,056,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,216.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 983,838 shares of company stock valued at $25,116,916. Corporate insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

