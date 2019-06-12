Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,978.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 671,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 638,716 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 400.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,829. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BYD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.62. 10,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,583. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.15.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $827.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 18.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 price objective on Boyd Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

