Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,252 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $145,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 570.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $198,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,678.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 58,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $5,842,120.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,401,809.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,051 shares of company stock worth $33,304,084. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $73.46 and a 12 month high of $109.67.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

