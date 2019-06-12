Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Takes Position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,940 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Watsco by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. Watsco Inc has a 1-year low of $131.88 and a 1-year high of $191.86.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.05 million. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

