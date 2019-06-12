Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Takes $5.53 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,512,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,960,000 after buying an additional 607,328 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 44,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 28,198 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.46. The company had a trading volume of 64,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.14. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $48.43.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

