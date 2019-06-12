Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Lessened by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,592 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 14,153.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,774,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 22,615,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,159,132 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,819,223,000 after purchasing an additional 336,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,052,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,998,712,000 after purchasing an additional 169,821 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,864,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,404,230,000 after purchasing an additional 430,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,333,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.63. 15,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,865. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $138.65 and a 1 year high of $211.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSC shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.11.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $511,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,839.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $619,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/12/norfolk-southern-corp-nysensc-stake-lessened-by-tyers-asset-management-llc.html.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.