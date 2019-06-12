Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $42,000 in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Stock

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKS. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AK Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in AK Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in AK Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKS traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 78,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,098,327. AK Steel Holding Co. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The company has a market cap of $654.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.85.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. AK Steel had a return on equity of 61.44% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

AKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AK Steel from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded AK Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $2.00 target price on AK Steel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of AK Steel in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AK Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.69.

AK Steel Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

