Nimiq (NIM) Price Reaches $0.0014

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 12th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $5.81 million and $228,698.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,000.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.00 or 0.03120110 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.01734231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $389.90 or 0.04885595 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.99 or 0.01102599 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00102664 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.98 or 0.01052319 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00324252 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00019503 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 5,010,693,216 coins and its circulating supply is 4,020,193,216 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

