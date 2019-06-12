Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Position Lowered by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,152 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $10,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Nike by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 102,670,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,698,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,986 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nike by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Nike by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 2,343.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,459 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 49,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Nike by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,866 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.47. 865,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,646,892. The company has a market cap of $129.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nike Inc has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $90.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nike’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Nike news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total value of $3,513,151.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $9,352,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,504 shares of company stock worth $14,320,816. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $96.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cowen set a $90.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.39.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

